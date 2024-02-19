Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.