Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

HP Stock Down 1.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

