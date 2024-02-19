Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RMBS opened at $56.09 on Monday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

