Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,648 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,703,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,069,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.