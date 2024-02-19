Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,228,000 after buying an additional 93,827 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $326.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average of $273.53. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

