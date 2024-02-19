Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Renasant by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Renasant Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RNST opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

