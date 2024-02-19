ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 147,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,610,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

