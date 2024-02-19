Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Repligen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after buying an additional 263,259 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,540,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $208.42 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

