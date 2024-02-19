Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Datadog, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Datadog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Guggenheim started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $129.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a PEG ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

