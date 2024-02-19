Research Analysts Set Expectations for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $12.07 per share.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

STNG stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $4,844,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $25,599,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

