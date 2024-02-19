Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,144,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,876,000 after acquiring an additional 302,559 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

