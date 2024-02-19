Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Barclays lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06.
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
