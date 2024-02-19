Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Barclays lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.