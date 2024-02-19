Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,828 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.