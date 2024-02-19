Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,149 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

