Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

