Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,244 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,625,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 207,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,537,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,372,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

