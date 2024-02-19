Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,596,000 after acquiring an additional 119,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,727.83 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,671.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,595.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

