Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

