Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDY opened at $516.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $522.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

