Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

