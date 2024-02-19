Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $241.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

