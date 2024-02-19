Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $509.00 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $523.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.08 and a 200-day moving average of $453.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

