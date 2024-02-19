Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAC. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $61.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

