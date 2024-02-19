Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IMCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

