Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

