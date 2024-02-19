Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $186.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

