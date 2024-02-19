Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $251.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

