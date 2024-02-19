Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $767,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

VXUS opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

