Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,897 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 381,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.