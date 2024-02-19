Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $855,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $46.53 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.