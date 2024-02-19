Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,787 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $190,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

