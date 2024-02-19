Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,485 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $56.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

