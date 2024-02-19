Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $366.41 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

