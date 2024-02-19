Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $130.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

