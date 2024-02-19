Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 134,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 79,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

