Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.