Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FINX opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.