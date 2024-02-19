Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ESGV opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.