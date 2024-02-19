Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $744,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

