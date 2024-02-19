Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $661.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $677.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.27 and a 200-day moving average of $528.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

