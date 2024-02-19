Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after buying an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $449.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

