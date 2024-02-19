Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,505 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.