Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.99% of Rockwell Automation worth $324,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $279.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

