Roth Capital Weighs in on CEVA, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEVA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CEVA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. CEVA has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,765,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CEVA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.