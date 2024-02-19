Royal Bank of Canada Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $190.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.67.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE EGP opened at $182.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average of $174.90. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $152.45 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Quarry LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.