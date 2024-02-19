Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.27.

CF opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

