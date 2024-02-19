Royal Bank of Canada Trims GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Target Price to $2.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EAF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.