Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $116.09 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

