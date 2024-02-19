Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

RBCN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.