Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Sanofi worth $366,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

