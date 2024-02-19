Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Sanofi worth $366,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sanofi
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.